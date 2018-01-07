7 Chiadzwa security guards arrested over fatal assault

Seven security guards at the Chiadzwa diamond fields in Manicaland province were yesterday remanded in custody to January 15 following their arrest over the alleged murder of a diamond panner.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The accused, identified as Steven Churu (59), Shame Sangweni (42), Reuben Chacha (30), Behaviour Dombo (34), Andrew Maraidze (27), Ganizani Katemba (35) and Message Macheka (28), were not asked to plead to the murder charge when they appeared before Mutare magistrate, Nyasha Kuture.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that the guards — one from Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) (Churu), and six from National Eye Security Company — allegedly committed the offence on December 29.

It is the State’s case that on the fateful day, the now-deceased, who is not named in the court papers, was in the company of other diamond panners and trespassed into the ZCDC’s Portal A premises.

The accused cornered the alleged panners and tied their hands using shoelaces, before assaulting them using batons.

The other panners managed to break free and fled, leaving behind their colleague, who later succumbed to the assault injuries.

