3 die in kombi accident, 9 injured

Three people died on the spot while 19 others were injured when the driver of a Nissan Caravan lost control of the vehicle resulting in it veering off the road before overturning twice at the 45km peg along the Harare-Wedza highway on Tuesday.

BY Jairos Saunyama

The kombi had 22 passengers on board and is a non-public service vehicle.

Police in Mashonaland East province confirmed the accident.

On the fateful day, it is reported that the kombi was heading towards Chitungwiza when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the 45km peg. It is reported that the kombi swerved to the right and when the driver tried to return to the left lane, the vehicle veered further off the road, overturned and landed on its roof.

Three people died on the spot while the other 19 sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were taken to the Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary.

The accident came two days after another involving a Toyota Granvia occurred at the 51km peg along the Harare-Mutare highway that claimed five people.

The vehicle had 15 passengers on board when its left rear tyre burst, veered off the road and overturned.

Four people died on the spot while the other one died upon admission at Marondera Provincial Hospital.

