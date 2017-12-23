Zanu PF Mash East in cloud 9 over Chinomona elevation

ZANU PF Mashonaland East province has decided to throw a big party for Mabel Chinomona today following her recent appointment to replace former First Lady Grace Mugabe as women’s league boss.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Provincial women’s league secretary Aplonia Munzverengi yesterday said the celebrations would be held at the party offices in Marondera. “We will be celebrating as a province, thanking President [Emmerson] Mnangagwa for bestowing Mashonaland East province the national women’s league top post.

We are welcoming the position that was given to one of our own, Mabel Chinomona,” she said. “We have invited executive party members, Cabinet ministers, chiefs and other dignitaries for the special day. We are appreciating and acknowledging the honour given to us by the President.”

Chinomona, who is also Mutoko North legislator, bounced back into the party structures last month after Grace and her cabal were kicked out in a military operation that also saw former President Robert Mugabe being replaced by his ex-deputy both at party and government levels.