Urban renewal hangs in balance

MUTARE City Council’s proposed urban renewal project aimed at building high-rise houses in place of the city’s old houses, now hangs in the balance following recent political developments which have seen former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere going into self-imposed exile.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Local Government ministry is now being headed by July Moyo.

The project, which was earmarked to start last month would have resulted in the demolition of old and dilapidated houses and flats in the high-density of suburb of Sakubva to pave way for high-rise modern flats.

Kasukuwere and former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene were jointly pursuing the project which required $30 million.

Sources at Manicaland Public Works ministry yesterday said the project was on hold.

“When there is new government there is a policy inconsistence and this is known everywhere, the project will continue at the mercy of the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” the source said.

But, Manicaland public works director Tendai Chiwanza insisted that Mnangagwa was backing it.

“I can’t comment much on the matter because there is a restructuring of funds, and we have to change designs from flats to terraced houses,” he said.

“Even in the 100 days President Emmerson Mnangagwa is supporting us, we have to agree on the contracts with financiers. There are still some reservations, you know politicians give dates, but we need to start as soon as yesterday.”

More funds were set to be sourced for similar projects in Bulawayo, Gweru and Harare to build new apartments equipped with modern amenities.

