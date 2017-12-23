Their voices on festive season

THE much-awaited Christmas festival is here and the celebrations have begun with most people visiting their loved ones, relatives and friends.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Christmas Day is a holiday observed generally on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus, the central figure of Christianity and is usually marked by sharing gifts, family and social gatherings and also church services.

However, this belief is not necessarily supported by the Bible which states that Jesus could have been born around October 2, turning the December 25 date a purely business day.

In addition, the day also features the display of colourful decorations including Christmas trees, lights and garlands.

While some theories suggest that on the festive season musicians will record brisk business as they will increase the gate charges, some have however, decided to take a break.

NewsDay Weekender caught up with some of the top local artistes and below are their plans for the day.

Charles and Olivia Charamba

Gospel music power couple Charles and Olivia Charamba said they are taking a break from the musical schedule during Christmas to go to the village.

“We are glad that we paid our debt to the masses by releasing our two albums Voice of Miriam and Abba Father concurrently. We shall have part of the festive season at the village with the children to afford them the much-needed experience of spending valuable time with their relatives at the rural home so that they enjoy it differently. We will be doing our ambassadorial duties of road safety awareness throughout wherever we shall be,” Charamba said.

Carl Joshua Ncube

The country’s most-sought-after master of jest, Carl Joshua Ncube said while it is the same hymn every year for him and wife Nelsy, this year they are grateful for a blessed year career wise.

“We have received an influx of friends and fans visiting Victoria Falls since we moved here. So my kitchen will be busy am sure cooking up a storm as usual. So my menu will be bountiful and colourful to reflect,” he said.

Jah Prayzah

Multi-award-winning musician Jah Prayzah will be on the road as he will be entertaining his fans in Malawi on his maiden tour where he will perform in Blantyre tonight before wrapping up his tour with a performance in Lilongwe tomorrow.

Alick Macheso

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso speaking through his manager Tich Makahamadze said they will be on stage at Legends Sport Dinner in Marondera on the day to entertain their paymasters, the fans.

“We are not taking a break on the holidays as it is our duty to be entertaining those who have come for the festive season.

We have a tight schedule that will see us travelling to Mozambique for a performance on New Year then will come back for a mini break on January 2,” he said.

Benjamin Nyandoro

Events organiser, and music Marketing and Distribution Company, Jive Zimbabwe director, Benjamin Nyandoro, said the festive season is received with mixed feelings as it is not getting the usual hype and excitement typical of the season.

“Understandably, we are coming from a long turmoil and now hopefully on the recovery path. Jive Zimbabwe continues to assist both artistes and promoters to deliver flawless entertainment to revelers. We welcome and invite those returning home to enjoy the local feel,” he said.

Cindy Munyavi

Award-winning songbird, Cindy Munyavi said she will spend Christmas Day with her family then return to work the following day.

Eddie Ndhlovu

Top filmmaker-cum-Wenera’s executive producer, Eddie Ndhlovu said together with his cast, they have dedicated Christmas time to their families as a way of honouring the birth of Jesus, while for the new year they are going to spend it as Wenera the family that matters with a few friends invited just to keep it intimate and give it some meaning.

Togarepi Chivaviro

Gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro said after a hectic year which he described as his busiest both on the church and musical front, he will be taking a break to prepare for the coming year.

“We are hitting the ground running in 2018 with our album set for release on my birthday January 22. So we are travelling to Gokwe with family to reconnect with old friends and family,” he said.

Adiona Maboreke Chidzonga

Former Mnet East Africa Idols finalist Adiona Maboreke Chidzonga said she will spend the day with her side of the family as they will be hosting a bring a dish lunch with lots of food and music.

Olinda Marowa

“This Christmas I am going to be with my family, it is never going to be the usual one I have always loved without my beloved late husband Pastor Mike Ziwenga. I know he is in a better place and we shall forever miss him,” said the gospel sensation.