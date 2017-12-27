Poacher seeks bail pending trial

A SUSPECTED poacher from Binga, who fired shots at the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) rangers after he had killed an elephant, has approached the High Court for bail pending trial.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Shingirai Gumi (33) of Mapinda village under Chief Nebiri had his bail application dismissed when he initially appeared at the Kariba Magistrates’ Court on August 7 this year.

Gumi is facing three charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act, Firearms Act and attempted murder.

In his initial bail application, Gumi told the Kariba court that he was being framed by the rangers who arrested him some five kilometres from the crime scene, as he was surveying for possible gold reserves on the river bed.

He further told the court that he was then driven to the alleged crime scene, where he was subsequently shot while seated.

Gumi said the allegations were trumped up to justify the unlawful shooting perpetrated on him.

He also denied any knowledge of the firearm allegedly recovered from him.

However, in his bail application at the High Court, Gumi said he was not a flight risk and was of fixed abode, as opposed to the police detective’s testimony during his initial bail application at Kariba Magistrates’ Court.

Allegations are that on August 4 this year, Gumi was arrested by ZimParks rangers after he had shot an elephant.

On noticing the rangers, Gumi allegedly fired at the three rangers, intending to kill them.

The three rangers eventually managed to disarm and arrest him.

