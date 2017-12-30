Ndlovu replaces Kaindu at How Mine

BEKITHEMBA “Super” Ndlovu has been elevated by How Mine to the coaching role, taking over from Kelvin Kaindu, whose contract with the club has been terminated by mutual consent.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Kaindu had a year still left on his contract, but has opted out and will not return to the club when the team begins preparations for the upcoming season.

A well-placed source yesterday confirmed that the gold miners have decided to upgrade Ndlovu, who was Kaindu’s assistant last season, to lead the team.

Ndlovu, who holds the required Caf A licence, is also national Under-20 coach.

“Ndlovu will be the head coach at How Mine next year. I am not privy on the nature and terms of his contract but he signed yesterday (Thursday),” the source said.

Both Ndlovu and club chairman Paul McAndrew were not reachable for comment yesterday.

Ndlovu becomes How Mine’s sixth coach since their return to the Premiership just four years go.

Apart from Kaindu, others who have coached How Mine in the past four seasons are Philani Mabhena, Philani “Beefy” Ncube, Luke Masomere, Jeremiah Makota and Sheunesu Chaka

It is Ndlovu’s first job as head coach in the Premier Soccer League, having been assistant coach at Highlanders and How Mine under Kaindu.

In 2015, he was in charge at army side Indlovu Iyanyathela in the Southern Region Soccer League.

Sources said Ndlovu has been tasked to assemble a youthful squad at How Mine.

Kaindu decided to walk away due to poor working conditions at How Mine, in particular the financial challenges at the club.

How Mine started the season well and, at one point, looked like they would challenge for the title, but were then hit by a financial crisis, with players resorting to industrial action.

This affected their season badly and Kaindu openly talked about how he struggled to motivate his players, most of whom were struggling to raise bus fare to attend matches.

The Zambian signed a three-year contract when he arrived from Triangle two years ago, and reports suggest that he has decided to retrace his footsteps to Lusaka if no good offers come his way, while other reports claim he is on the ZPC Kariba wanted list.

Related posts: