Mukaro reflects on career

GOSPEL musician Tafadzwa Mukaro said 2017 will go down as a memorable and fruitful year, which brought new experiences to her musical journey, as she continued to strengthen her brand in the competitive gospel genre.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Mukaro recalls that when she embarked on her gospel expedition with the release of her debut six-track album Mwari Anesu, she was not sure how it would be received on the market.

“I am pleased that I am settling well in this music industry. I have big dreams and I thank the Almighty, as he keeps revitalising my energy towards my calling to minister the word of God through music,” she said.

“As the year draws to a close I am thankful of where the Lord has taken me. It was an amazing and exciting journey as I had the opportunity to work with new producers, who have helped me to develop my musicianship while I also managed to take my music to the people through live performances.”

Mukaro said being consistent in releasing songs had presented an opportunity for her to explore and discover herself more as an artiste.

“This year, I recorded singles Ndashanda with an accompanying video that received fair air play both on radio and ZBC TV and Tibatei which talks of the devastating road accidents, and the cancer scourge and their effects on the bereaved families,” she said.

She, however, admitted that the year also had its low points.

“The few things I failed to achieve, like doing a lot more videos for my songs from my first and second albums, are certainly still on my to-do list as we get into 2018,” she said.

“I want to thank everyone for their amazing support this year as it would not have been possible to minister without your support. My prayer is that 2018 be a prosperous year of continued favour under the blessing of the almighty for everyone.”

Mukaro said she has already started working on her 2018 productions and if everything goes according to plan she will drop a single in March then an album in August.