MDC-T fumes over Mugabe ‘obscene’ exit package

Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T party has criticised the “obscene” exit package given to former President Robert Mugabe, saying the country cannot sustain it.

By Everson Mushava

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said the hefty package showed President Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to extend the profligacy of the Mugabe regime at the expense of the people.

“How can an impoverished country like Zimbabwe grant such a hefty package to the former dictator, Robert Mugabe?” he queried.

“This is all about placating Mugabe and it’s not about protecting the interests of the majority of Zimbabweans.”

Mnangagwa on Wednesday gazetted Mugabe’s benefits that were almost similar to those of a sitting President.

These include foreign travel, medical cover, security, a house and top-of-the-range vehicles, among a raft of others.

“The feeding trough has been extended to Mugabe, even in his forced retirement. And to think Mugabe looted the country’s resources and externalised billions of United States dollars! This surely boggles the mind,” Gutu fumed.

“This is all about protecting the interests of the political elite so that Mnangagwa will also enjoy the same benefits when he retires from the Presidency. It’s sad beyond description.”

Mugabe reportedly received $10 million as part of his exit package.

