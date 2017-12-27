Former footballer George Weah wins Liberia elections

JOHANNESBURG – George Weah has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the west African country.

Weah has taken to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying that he plans to liberate the country.

The former AC Milan striker becomes the 25th president of the country.

His opponent, 73-year-old Joseph Boakai – who has been the country’s vice president for the last 12 years, got only two counties to vote for him.

