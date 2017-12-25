Dry Christmas for DeMbare players

DYNAMOS players will have little to celebrate this Christmas holiday, after the club failed to pay them their outstanding salaries and bonuses.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Although the Glamour Boys were given part of the prize money to share for finishing second in the league eventually won by FC Platinum, there is disgruntlement among the players as most of them got less than $350.

One of the players who spoke on condition of anonymity said they expected the club hierarchy to pay them something better since they were owed a substantial amount.

“It’s so disappointing,” he said. “There is no Christmas to talk about. We were told that some of the money went to pay Premier Soccer League fines. I doubt very much if there is any player who got more than $350. We expected them to pay something better than this, considering that they already owe us bonuses and salaries. Everyone is frustrated.”

Dynamos players are owed bonuses from 14 matches, which include 10 wins and four draws.

The Glamour Boys pay their players a winning bonus of $200 and $70 for a drawn game.

To worsen their situation, the players have been earning half salaries throughout the season.

The Harare giants struggled to pay the players’ salaries after their principal sponsor BancABC, who were previously footing the entire salary bill, halved the sponsorship package.

Dynamos, coached by Lloyd Mutasa, defied the odds, as they fought hard in the title race only to be beaten to the finishing line by FC Platinum on the last day of the league programme.

Although they were pipped to the title by two points, after ending the campaign on 70 points, they recorded the most wins of 21, one more than FC Platinum.

DeMbare, who are likely to lose Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa, who is expected to sign for South African Premiership side Bidvest Wits University, are desperate to hold on to some of their senior stars.

However, vice-captain Obey Mwerahari, midfielder Tichaona Chipunza and Peace Makaha’s contracts expire on December 31.

Team captain Ocean Mushure is also reported to be owed $23 000 for his signing-on fee.

However, the inspirational captain, who won the Player of the Year award, still has one year left on his contract with the Harare giants.

Dynamos are also desperate to convince young Cleopas Kapupurika to renew his loan deal, which expires on Sunday.

Kapupurika, on loan from FC Platinum, was voted the Most Entertaining Player at the Tuesday awards ceremony.

While FC Platinum have reportedly given Dynamos the green light to extend Kapupurika’s loan deal, the player himself could be forced to look elsewhere, where winning bonuses are paid on

time.