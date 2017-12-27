Defer squatters’ eviction: Lawyer

THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has called on Mutare City Council to shelve plans to evict more than 1 000 illegal settlers in Devonshire suburb before providing them with alternative accommodation.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The High Court recently gave the settlers until December 31, 2017 to vacate the land and council has indicated that it was not going back on the evictions.

The families through their lobby group, The Zimbabwe Homeless People’s Federation Association, invaded an open space in Devonshire suburb two years ago and put up makeshift structures while lobbying council to regularise their stay.

Their lawyer, Blessing Nyamaropa, last week urged council to at least provide alternative land before pursuing the evictions which are due in five days’ time.

“Since this matter was resolved at High Court, I can’t comment much, but Mutare City Council should provide them with an alternative place to stay because I was told they must be staying in Dangamvura,” he said.

But council spokesperson, Spren Mutiwi said the eviction would go ahead as planned.

“We are supposed to live up to the High Court ruling. People should comply with council by-laws and laws of country, they are supposed to leave by December 31,” he said recently.

“The illegal settlers are supposed to move out by December 31, they occupied the land unprocedurally and we are mindful of the danger they are living in because the land is near the railway line and it’s not suitable for habitation.”

