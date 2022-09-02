DeMbare not giving up title fight
'Terrified' teachers report for duty
Videos
Tsitsi Dangarembga, charged with inciting public violence, 28 hearings in two years
'We've enough maize seed for 202223 season'
Zimplats splurges US$270m on capital projects
Sport
OPINION
Opaque Chinese deals: Mthuli taken to task
Power outages, raw material shortages hit ART operations
In a financial update for the third quarter to June 2022, the manufacturer said the exports and paper divisions volumes declined by 6% and 26%, respectively.
NRZ employees, ex-workers gang up against MD
“While it is true that the NRZ image and reputation is being tarnished, she is responsible for destroying the organisation’s image because of her failure to manage the entity. Her poor management is the sole reason for that,” the workers said in a statement.
Ginimbi making waves from the grave
“I was and still a fan of Ginimbi and seeing his achievements, I got inspired a lot. I decided to drop this track which talks about him being still rich even after his death as a reminder that our mbinga (rich guy) Ginimbi was humble,” he said.