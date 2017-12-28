Ammara stuns wedding guests

SONGBIRD Ammara Brown wooed the crowd after staging a thrilling performance at a Harare couple’s wedding ceremony on Saturday at Imba Manor in Glen Lorne.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Ammara played only two songs, Wachu Want featuring her sister Chengeto and the hit track, Mukoko, a duet with Tytan.

Guests attending Allan Mushongera and Beaulah Munyuki’s wedding ceremony excitedly gathered around Ammara, as she did the energetic and spirited Mukoko dance.

The bride and groom later joined the Afro-pop musician, bringing much excitement to the wedding party.

After her impressive performance, bridesmaids and some wedding guests scrambled to have selfies with Ammara before her departure from the event.

The groom, Mushongera, said they invited the songstress to perform at the wedding party because her music connected with people.

“Her music is very good, it connects with the couple, for example, Mukoko. She is also an all-time favourite who gives her best when performing, that’s why we chose her,” he said.

Urban grooves musician Madiz, real name Itai Madzikura, also entertained guests with his song Amina.

One of Madiz’s dancers sent the wedding party into delirium when he imitated Hosiah Chipanga’s dance when the song Kwachu Kwachu was played.

Related posts: