Acting police boss hails cops on peacekeeping missions

ACTING Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has paid tribute to Zimbabwean police officers for distinguishing themselves on peacekeeping missions.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

Speaking during a send-off ceremony for 13 officers destined for peace-making duties in Darfur, Sudan, under the United Nations, Matanga said the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s contribution and performance in peacekeeping missions had imprinted a consistent and traceable success story.

“Accordingly, I wish to pay resounding tribute to our officers and applaud them for distinguishing themselves with undoubted and absolute professionalism and dedication buttressed by singular dignified commitment,” he

said.

Matanga added that peacekeeping duties came with a lot of challenges.

He said the catalogue of these challenges was not only broad, but quite intricate.

“The theatre of operation is one of simmering armed conflict. This is why the dynamism and complexity of the situation on the ground is necessarily fluid and unpredictable,” Matanga said, adding officers had always risen to expectation with zeal and passion.

“Indeed, our officers have been able to turn these challenges into opportunities to excel with remarkable innovative as well as adaptive rhythm.

“Policing such challenges demands a high level of sobriety of mind astuteness, maturity of wisdom, discernment and undoubted competence. It has been particularly pleasing that our officers have continued to raise the banner of dignified professionalism around attentive devotion of duty, discipline, diligence, honesty, integrity and accountability.”