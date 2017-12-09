9 die in Christmas accidents

NINE people were killed in 89 road traffic accidents recorded on Christmas Day, down from 16 people who died during the same period last year, police said yesterday.

BY STAFF REPORTER

In a statement, police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said 42 people were injured this year against last year’s 45.

“Last year on Christmas Day, we recorded 96 accidents in which 16 people died. However, for this year, 89 accidents were recorded and of those, nine people were killed,” he said.

This reduction in accidents, according to the police, was due to good driving conduct by some motorists “who are taking heed of ongoing campaigns by the ZRP and other stakeholders such as Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe”.

However, the police said they had noted there were still some errant drivers who were still practising bad driving habits.

“Police are urging motorists to be observant, cautious and ensure they do not speed, overtake in dangerous situations and safeguard lives on the road.”

