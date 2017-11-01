‘I am the girl next door’

REIGNING Top Model of the World Zimbabwe queen Rumbidzai Hannah Muzopa said her participation at this year’s edition of Miss World Zimbabwe has opened avenues for her blossoming modelling career.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The 21-year-old model is preparing to represent the country at The Top Model of the World set for Grenada in North America next year in March, where she will battle for the coveted crown with over 50 other beauties from different continents.

on an international ramp.

“My first move to consider modelling a serious career was this year when I auditioned for Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 and made it among the 16 finalists. This experience I got there taught me a lot about modelling as well as the nature of the industry,” she said.

“My participation at Miss World Zimbabwe has opened wider avenues and opportunities for me after I auditioned for Top Model World Zimbabwe and was crowned the queen.”

The freelance model, who is studying for a degree in Real Estate Management at the University of Zimbabwe, said she had underestimated her passion for modelling and had never taken it seriously, more so as a potential profession.

“I am still in awe that I will be representing my country at such a prestigious pageant like Miss Top Model World. As a girl next door, my desire is to represent young ordinary girls,” she said.

The Top Model of the World is an international pageant that searches for the ultimate model that is independent, talented and fashion conscious. The pageant brings together different countries to share universal values under a common ideal of elegance and beauty.

