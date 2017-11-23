D Song release two basic gospel tracks

D SONG Music Group has released two singles, Pamuchinjikwa and Zingak’indlela, to encourage people to go back to basic gospel that has been eroded by modern Pentecostal-driven teachings of prosperity.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The two tracks were launched during a Musical Sunday Service at Brethren in Christ Church Lobengula (BICC) on Sunday.

Group manager Maqhawenkosi Mhlanga said the two songs, led Bongi Sibanda, Sehlie Sibanda and Muzi Ndlovu, were meant to express gratitude to God and to encourage people to seek him.

“Pamuchinjikwa is a song expressing gratitude to God for Christ who died for us while we were yet sinners,” he said, adding that Zingak’indlela stressed that Jesus was the only way to heaven.

“We, therefore, pray that through this CD, may those who do not have a relationship with Jesus find the way to heaven and believers be drawn deeper and closer to Jesus as they worship through song.”

Mhlanga said the group sang one of the two songs Zingak’indlela before 1 000-plus people.

“Joy and great support was shown by the crowd, as they bought the CD like hot cakes after the church service,” he said.

Mhlanga said several groups took to the stage to sing songs of praise and worship before making way for D Song, with the first CD officially handed over to the senior pastor, Albert Ndlovu.

