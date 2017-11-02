Brothers nabbed for supplying drugs to students

TWO Marondera men have been arrested on charges of supplying drugs to students at a local private college, after they were found with an assortment of toxic substances.

By JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Chengetai (21) and Vengai Makwanyira (19) of Dombotombo suburb were found in possession of drugs that include Diapezam pills, Broncleer and dagga.

The trio were yesterday arraigned before Marondera magistrate Jabulani Mzinyathi, who remanded them in custody to today for trial.

According to court papers, on October 27, detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit received a tip off that Vengai was supplying drugs to UMMA college students at their homestead.

The detectives proceeded to the accused’s house in the company of a student, where they stumbled on another student buying dagga at the premises.

After questioning, Vengai told the officers that the dagga belonged to his co-accused, who was hiding in a metal cabin.

The detectives broke down the door of the cabin after Chengetai refused to come out and discovered a grey satchel that was laden with different drugs.

Police allegedly recovered 1kg dagga, 16 x 100ml broncleer syrup and 141 x 10mg Diazepam tablets.

Rumbidzai Katsande represented the State.

