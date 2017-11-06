Breaking: Mnangagwa fired

By newsday
- November 6, 2017

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired from government for, among other charges, disloyalty and little probity in the execution of duties.

Addressing a press conference held by the party’s spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangangwa has been relieved of his vice presidency.

This follows a weekend of rallies where Mugabe and his wife directly indicated that Mnangagwa – who has been leading a faction of Zanu PF in the race to to succeed Mugabe, would be fired.

Watch video compilation of Mugabe and Grace attacking Mnangagwa.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


55 Comments

  2. eliasha

    saka zvataita iLizard vanhu vachiseka ndiyani azoseka manje, all the current crop of zanupf members from the bush are cowards i do not know how there participated in the war of liberation if there can not tame one old man, sad.

    Reply

  3. muroyi wa viola

    who cares about a post of a sinking government.Thisgovernment is going. A new
    government is coming.Ngwena must now concentrate on party consolidation.No
    going back.No sympathy for Jongwe anymore.The country needs movement.
    Leave sekuru and his gang to enjoy themselves till January.Forget about the fake
    congress in December.Bhora mberi.Pamberi ne Zanu,pasi ne mhandu .Ngwena yestaday you said its their post ,let them have it back.

    Reply

    1. jojola

      Yes you are very right there and let pappets be pappets till January vachingosekerera rubish.

      Reply

  4. Ruzex

    Yaaaaaawn…………… Zvakunzwisa hope…. Can we now go back to bread and butter issues

    Reply

  5. Mzaya waGushungo

    Sekuru vangu ndovaziva he is very cunning. Vatodzinga shamwari yavo wena.hmmmm manje hokoyo vanaChiwenga, muri kushamura

    Reply

  6. Kufandada

    Mnangagwa is holding a press conference at 6.00pm to announce his reaction.

    By the way,he is guaranteed a salary and pension for life.

    Reply

  7. malcolm

    Focus on the real issues affecting this country and not ZANU PF internal squabbles!!!!! Where are the answers to our ailing economy? Who cares about their squabbles , once again people are being distracted from REAL issues!!!!

    Reply

    1. sandura

      But Zanu PF is running (ruining) we cant ignore it

      Reply

    2. Baba Jukwa

      ZANU PF is a strange party, zvekt ngwena ane grassroot support hatirambe, anayo ari muZANU tichiti kana akahwina he will remember us manje zvaaenda togoendepi naye? Tinosara tichitsvaga umwe wekuda futi. ED wont do anything, akada kt bufu tomurova neOfficial Secracy Act yakangosunga ana Mujuru ana Tsvangison chaivo. Zvatopera so, avakutovukura isu tichingotonga.

      Reply

  8. Kufandada

    Sekuru can be impeached by parliament.That is a strong possibility.

    Reply

  9. alfi

    Karma’s way of dealing with people. he was also part of those who saw the downfall of joice mujuru and now the same baton stick has worked against him

    Reply

  10. Sekuru Chaminuka

    Comment…ED must join forces with Dr Joy Mujuru, the war vets and other progressive forces in preparation for 2018 elections which they will win hands down, Zpf for Mugabe and his family chete.

    Reply

    1. Baba Jukwa

      He wont try that at home, munhu akadyiwa make imomo muMidlands muKK kangani naChebudo until azogadzira constituency yake yemawaya kuZibagwe uko. Kana uchibva muKK you know how hated that ED is, he owns literally everything using his office.

      Reply

    2. Mai Chibwe

      I like how you descrie the most unprogressive people like Mujuru and Mnanagwa as Progressive.

      Kutsvaka uta muchirongo chizere mvura.

      These people would not recognise progress if it was urinating on their faces

      Reply

  11. Jah

    Vakomana NGWENA MUNOIZIVA HERE
    NGWENA!!!!NDATI MUNOIZIVA HERE
    MIRAI MUWONE

    Reply

    1. Tatenda

      Unenge unoona iwe!

      Reply

  12. Edgar Masendeke

    ONE FAMILY STATE !

    Edgar Tekere, Joshua Nkomo, Ndabaningi Sithole and Enos Nkala used to preach it but you were all ignoring

    “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Socialist.

    Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”.

    Reply

    1. Saint Lemz

      you forgot to acknowledge Rev. Martin Niemoler as the original speaker of those words!!

      Reply

  13. Hazviite

    This is total insanity.
    Our Honorable president has a history of getting rid of all potential successors by hook or crook. This is no longer the ZANUPF that our fathers and mothers fought and died for. They did not die for “Imelda disGrace”. This has now officially become the Zezuru African Union Poverty Front, guaranteeing abject material, cultural and spiritual poverty to all future generations.
    It is time for Zimbabweans to wake up and smell the Tanganda.

    Reply

  14. Jecha

    That marks the end of Zanu PF and its 4 decades misrule and the coming in of a NEW Zimbabwe!!! I cant wait to be part of the New Zimbabwe.

    Reply

    1. Baba Jukwa

      ZANU PF is not an individual but a system wangu

      Reply

      1. Chen Chikezha

        You call Mai Mujuru, Didymus, Rugare, Munangagwa, Muchinguri, Mutswangwa and all individuals and then Mugabe with wife the system? Hahahaha too many enemies created by Zanu and though they were rigging there were some people that voted for these individuals and where does their vote go to next year?

        Reply

  15. Bush lawyer

    Be that as it may,but Emmerson has just fallen victim to bedroom coup as was said earlier by Jabu.Let me lough my lungs out at Munangagwa and am really enjoying it.ZANU PF knows no gwevereshe.Remember he is the same guy who said pasi ne MDC recently at a rally in Blues.He is also the guy who said ukarota ZANU PF yabuda mupower muka ubike doro nekuti tichatonga tigotonga tigotongerera kusvika tatonga.Zvino atungwa ndiani parinhasi kkkkkkkk.lets watch ZBC.

    Reply

    1. Jecha

      Kikikikiki truth be told team iri ndiro Zanu original vasara ava Havana kwavanoenda ne party iyi.

      Reply

      1. Baba Jukwa

        Tht spirit of entitlement ndiyo yakatinyudza. That mentality ndiyo yatisvitsa patiri nhasi, liberation war haina kumborwiwa kuti vagotonga vega. Plus hapana akavatuma kuhondo ngavadzosere nyika yacho vaone ikaswerapo. Gire ngaatonge kana chitanda chawira paari.

        Reply

    2. Jonso

      Pane ane link yeZBC here andiposterewo? Ndirikufa nekuseka nhasi. Amaiwee!!!!

      Reply

  16. g40

    nyatsoteerera unzwe kutonga.ko velacoste muripi vanhu vese kuna amai zvitototo zvelacoste muripi ndichitonga takambotonga tichiri kungotonga

    Reply

  17. Patrick

    Comment…Tinongotonga tichingotonga tichingotonga, tichingoenda, tichienda, kkkkkk so that means Ngwena yakatadza kubika doro.

    Reply

  18. James Bond

    This is a circus.

    Reply

  19. Cde mutsai

    I am not so sure where we are goingg so necommànd agric yamiswa here.

    Reply

  20. maxx

    I’ve always spoken of ‘Team LaLizard’!
    Bullies are often felled by gthe most perfunctory o strikes … and this one, the ‘Butcher of Matebeleland’, has, similarly!

    It’s now time for the ‘Gukurahundi Files’. And let’s have them!

    Reply

  21. MAN KENYA

    Its a high time for the opposition to exploit the brighter side of the fractured regime. The ‘casualties of the clean up’ should be accommodated to rejuvenate opposition efforts. Lets take cognisance of such opportunities and invest on them optimumly.

    Reply

  22. NACIDO RICO

    Grace is a no nonsense lady. A lady who can call a spade a spade. A lady who can not beat about the bush. Am beginning to like this lady.
    NOW, WHATS LEFT IS TO GET RID OF ALL THE ARMY GENERALS SOONER THAN LATER. TAKE ALL THEIR FARMS AND FIRE ALL CORRUPT MINISTERS.
    ¡NADA PASADO PARA SIEMPRE!

    Reply

    1. Ngcitshi Ndiweni

      @Nacido Rico aka Willard Mubvumbi, thula wena njaaaa!

      Reply

  23. Kay

    Tsvangirai chiuya utonge haqo lol,,,,monya reZanu rabaya,,,,,kwasara twundire ndire,,,tusingazive kurigger lol

    Reply

  24. Nokuda

    This is a good decision. ED was at the forefront of getting rid of Mujuru and now he is gone himself. Lets see what he does now. He could form a people last, war vets first party with Mutsvangwa.

    Reply

    1. jojola

      Its a chain. Those who also helped in getting rid of Gwena are going next. Yu never know

      Reply

  25. tango

    Comment…easier said than done garwe was a strong member of zanu pf jus lyk mujuru bt they all get traped with the same snare.i think its high tym fo him to c tt he z lyk every zimbabwean who needs a change nekuti kudzingwa kwake hakusi kuchinjisa zvinhu munyika zvakutounza kirohwa kwedu

    Reply

  26. Diploma in diaspora

    Comment…Mnangagwa na Mugabe same same.That man have containers and containers of innocent blood in his hands.

    Good riddance.All the former and current zanu pf heavyweights are monsters who must not be entertained.

    Reply

  27. Diploma in diaspora

    Comment…Mnangagwa na Mugabe same same.That man have containers and containers of innocent blood in his hands.

    Good riddance.All the former and current zanu pf heavyweights are monsters who must not be entertained.

    Reply

  28. Murozvi

    Comment…its good kudzingwa kwake everyone must know that kuti am nt guaranteed in mugabe family of friends,i think all zanu pf supporters are nt educated especialy on top possitions,wy they repeat the same.mujuru and her gang gone ,nw ngwena and gang gone…tommorow Chipanga wil also go,mugabe’s they dont have permanent friend just an advise kune vambosiiwa kusona muromo sana makhosini kurinani vavengi vanoita vashoma wadzingwa (cavie dee) Murozvi

    Reply

  29. Murozvi

    Comment…ini i dont have anything with this tiki taka type of soccer played in zanu pf kwedu kwaChiundura that is the thing chinondiudza kuti zanu madofo from which corner.there’s a councilor who boast himself eating peoples money and threatening them in all sorts since nineghteen eighty ,vakangoudzwa kuti varungu tokutorera musha unonwa munhu oti ndikavhotera mdc ndikawonekwa ndogarepi,,,how stupid u are unofira ivhu risina charirikukupa hauna kana mari ye5kg yembeu.nhasi maiita dzungu kuchirumanzi zivagwe modii mangwana dolololo hapachina ipolitics idzi dzakazara umbavha maita vatete…

    Reply

  30. Boss

    Comment…mnangagwa going nowhere__army tells mugabe

    Reply

  31. mugabe

    i garwe remu game,rinomirira kupiya food rakarara

    Reply

  32. mugabe

    Comment…vese ngavaende anaka nekuti adzingwa.Imbava idzi vada kutsvaga oposition yekumhanya nayo Tsvangirai afa ne cancer

    Reply

  33. nevanji

    Comment…Maxx, usarambotaura nezvegukurahundi. Zvinoita kuti vanhu tisakanganwirane, toregererana. Hondo
    kurwisana, kunobvisa gakava pakati pemarudzi, uye paine kudeuka kweropa
    pakati. Munguva yegukurahundi, mapato ose airwisana akauraya vanhu vaive vasina zvombo. Pakati pa1985 na1986, murwi werimwe bato wainzi Gwesela akasvika pane mumwe musha muMidlands akapfura mhuri yose yepamusha apa. Gwesela akasiya anyora tsamba yaiti, “ISU VANHU VEMUSANGO, HATINA MATARE EDZIMHOSVA, ASI MUTONGO WEDU UNOBVA PAMUROMO WEPFUTI. Nekudaro, maonero angu MAPATO ose akauraya. Nekudaro, Gwesela aive muuto, ndivanaani vaitungamirira bato iri raGwesela? Vaitungamirira bato iri vanofanirwa kutongwawo, nekuti vane makuva akawandiwo Matebeleland nemu Midlands, umo mune mhuri yandataura. Kana pasina kuregererana, vose vari Bhiriteni ngavadzose. Smith akauraya, nguva yeZimbabwe Rodhizha
    yakafiwa vaduwe. Asi vamwe vakaita izvi
    varikufamba pamusoro pevhu reZimbabwe. Veduwe, ngati kanganwirane kuti, tiregererane. Pasina izvi ropa risina mhosva rinoramba rodeuka. JEHOVAH!!!! SAMASIMBA!!! MUSIKI Wedenga nezviri mariri, nyika nezviri pairi. Mukatisika imi nemufananidzo wenyu, honayi hatichina kukwana. Batayi mhirizhonga dzooose dzingada kuitika BABA. Ndimi munoziva zviri mberi mberi, kukunda kuziva kwatinota isu zvataita nhasi mangwanani. SHARLOM!!! RUGARE!!! RUNYARO!!! PEACE!!!

    Reply

  34. madzibaba Hamandishe Hama

    Comment–Gwesela ndiyani? Uye aive webato ripi, raitungamirirwa nani?

    Reply

  35. Anonymous

    Comment…zvakaoma

    Reply

