Breaking: Mnangagwa fired

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been fired from government for, among other charges, disloyalty and little probity in the execution of duties.

Addressing a press conference held by the party’s spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo said Mnangangwa has been relieved of his vice presidency.

This follows a weekend of rallies where Mugabe and his wife directly indicated that Mnangagwa – who has been leading a faction of Zanu PF in the race to to succeed Mugabe, would be fired.

Watch video compilation of Mugabe and Grace attacking Mnangagwa.

MORE TO FOLLOW

