‘Zimbabweans normalise poverty’

- 5 hours ago

PRESIDENTIAL aspirant and Alliance for People’s Agenda (APA) leader, Nkosana Moyo, has bemoaned the fact that Zimbabweans seem to have normalised struggling to make ends meet even when given the opportunity to change government through elections.

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. C. Moyo

    My brother Moyo you were once in the system and i am sure you know better the system put in place to consolidate power. Zimbabweans are educated people and any educated person cannot glorify poverty.Yes there is the electoral process but are Zimbabweans really free to choose their President especially in the rural areas? Our parents have no choice except to support the system in place. Most countries blame us for not choosing our own president that we like because they dont know the systems put in place to make sure one person stays in power forever. Moyo as a Zimbabwean you should be aware of that.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *