Zanu PF youth league targets ED

THE Zanu PF youth league yesterday called for the reconstitution of the ruling party’s presidium, sounding the death knell on beleaguered Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
An extraordinary meeting of the youth league national executive which was convened in Harare yesterday to consider various issues, including the call for an extraordinary congress, resolved to call on President Robert Mugabe to convene the gathering for the re-introduction of the women’s quota.
“Following the unanimous adoption by all 10 Zanu PF provinces to call on President Robert Mugabe to convene an extraordinary session of congress, the youth league, therefore, implores the President and first secretary of the party to convene an extraordinary session of congress in order to allow the party to reaffirm the endorsement of its iconic leader Cde R G Mugabe as the sole centre of power in the party and sole presidential candidate in the 2018 general elections,” Zanu PF secretary for youths Kudzanayi Chipanga said.
“To call upon the party to respect the Victoria Falls conference resolution, which recommended the re-introduction of the women’s quota.”
Chipanga did not entertain questions. All 10 Zanu PF provincial co-ordinating committees met last weekend and resolved to call on Mugabe to convene the extraordinary congress.
The issue was triggered following a meeting of the politburo, where it is claimed that a faction of the ruling party known as G40, which is bitterly opposed to Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed Mugabe, brought up the issue of turning this year’s annual conference into an elective congress.
The G40 group initially pushed for First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband, but later parachuted Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi into the succession matrix.
The latest demand for a woman into the presidium could, however, signal yet another shift in allegiances back to Grace.
Mugabe has publicly rejected the idea of handing over power to his wife or even to anoint a successor, arguing it would be unconstitutional.
At the Zanu PF 2014 congress, Mnangagwa benefited from changes to the ruling party’s constitution that removed the provision requiring that one of Mugabe’s deputies must be a woman after then Vice-President Joice Mujuru was stampeded out of the party under a cloud on allegations bordering on treason before she joined opposition ranks.
Apparently, Mujuru had benefited from the introduction of the women’s quota provision in 2004, dealing a body blow to Mnangagwa, who at the time looked a shoo-in to take up the position then left vacant following the death of former Vice President Simon Muzenda.
simbarahse
Pliz its not the youths who had done those resolutions, ndiyo ionzi disguise iyoyo. its piticoti government. The youths are just being used and will be dumped thereafter. there are so many people who were used by Mugabe and later dumped. Zimbabweans voted him in 1980 and were later dumped. Joyce was used to stop Mnangagwa in 2004 and dumped in 2013. Sandi Moyo used and dumped, war vets were used and dumped. Oppah and mnangagwa were used by Mugabegrace (pvt) ltd to uplift grace to women league boss in 2013. Mnagagwa was used to get rid of Joyce Mujuru who was a stumbling block for the ascendancy of disGrace. Now Mnangagwa is being abused because he is the remaining stumbling block. Sorry Homie. Vana Jonso are being used to politically kill mnangagwa and will be dumped as well. Sorry My beloved future leader Ngwena Shumba Chikara. you have worked tirelessly for your country since 1950s unaware that the man you were protecting will never ever love you because he knows your strengths plus he is a tribalistic monster. Ask the ndebeles. He is of The Mazezuru unconquerable tribe and you are a karanga. sorry sir. He will use people to reject u because he will always attack people at their lowest point. after removing all provincial chairmen, youth leaders, war vets, women and men who were sympathetically loving you, the monsters are after you now. There seems to be a creation of a political dynasty in the offing just like in North Korea there. from Mugabe to his wife and then to his son and then to muzukuru etc. Kungoti isu ma zimbo tine hope maningi. Kana munhu achipururudzira kuti sekuru vakwapuka nekuchembera varambe vachitonga zvinoreveyi. Usimbe here, utsinye kana kuti kuzungaira. Ko iwo ma lawyers, doctors, professors, judges, scientists unotoshaya kuti vakadzidzei. Ko varoyi, maporofita ariko here. i wonder.