Young Warriors striker joins Arrows

YOUNG Warriors and former Highlanders striker, Thomas Chideu has joined South African Premier Soccer League side, Golden Arrows, a few months after he was released by another Premiership side, Ajax Cape Town.

BY HENRY MHARA

Arrows had wanted to sign the former Prince Edward School student on loan since last year, but the striker last month revealed that the Urban Warriors made it difficult for the deal to happen.

Chideu said Royal Eagles had also shown interest in him, but Ajax frustrated the First National Division One side.

This forced the highly-rated 20-year-old forward to terminate his contract with the Urban Warriors in August, having made only two appearances in his two-year stay at the club.

After leaving Ajax, Chideu has been training with Arrows for the last few weeks and it appears he has done enough to impress the Durban-based side, who announced yesterday that they had signed him, with his status as a free agent allowing for the signing outside of the transfer window.

“Another prolific striker! We would like to welcome Thomas Chideu to the family,” Abafana bes’Thende tweeted.

Clinton Larsen’s Arrows side are second on the standings, two points behind Baroka FC.

Chideu becomes the fourth Zimbabwean player at Arrows after Danny Phiri, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Knox Mutizwa.

Chideu will be fighting for a starting place with Mutizwa and Lerato Lamola and could be handed his debut, when the team faces off with Talent Chawapiwa’s Baroka United, who top the log standings after seven matches.

Baroka are also home to Zimbabwean midfielder, Marshall Munetsi, who has not seen much action this season.