Woman indicted for trial over infanticide

A MUTORASHANGA woman has been indicted for trial at the High Court after she was arrested on allegations of killing her nine-month-old baby by throwing him into the dam.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Tambudzai Maria Natsirai appeared before magistrate Josephine Sande, who told her to appear at the High Court for trial on November 9.

Natsirai reportedly has a history of mental illness. It is the State’s case that on September 20 last year, she took her baby boy to Mutorashanga Dam and threw him into the water.

The State alleges Natsirai then took out the body, placed it on the shores and left it there wrapped in a towel.

On the same day at around 2pm, the body was discovered by one Tsitsi Jinja, who made a report to the police.

The body was taken to a hospital for autopsy. Maxwell Mudanwa, who performed the autopsy, concluded that the death was due to asphyxia.

Another psychiatrist, Patrick Mhaka, confirmed that Natsirai, at the time of the offence, was mentally disordered and concluded that she was now fit to stand trial.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.