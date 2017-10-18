War veterans vow to thwart G40 at Zanu PF congress

WAR veterans are consulting their structures across the country over developments in Zanu PF, where a raging succession war has torn the ruling party apart.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The ex-freedom fighters used to be critical in the Zanu PF succession matrix and were widely seen as pro-Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is currently battling the G40 faction backed by First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The consultations come at a time when Zanu PF is preparing for an extraordinary congress widely seen as meant to solidify the ascendancy of the G40 faction in December.

In separate interviews yesterday, provincial chairpersons who expressed concern over the sacking of War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube said they would need to guard against the abuse of the extraordinary congress by G40.

“If it is the change in leadership, there is a Zanu PF way of doing it, the same way we elected the current President. Why and who is trying to depart from the norms and ethics of leadership selection in our party?” Mashonaland Central war veterans provincial chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa queried.

He said there was need to consult people before taking a radical decision of changing leadership.

“As war veterans, we shall not stand akimbo while neglecting our constitutional rights as custodians of the party. We will not allow that to happen, not in our times and beyond. We remain in constant contact with the people and will ensure an emphatic surprise to the G40 monster bedevilling our people,” Parirenyatwa said.

Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Daniel Sigauke said they would go by what their structures say.

“We will be going back to our districts and they will tell us the direction they want us to take,” he said.

In Mashonaland West, provincial chairperson Cornelius Muoni said the extraordinary congress was a waste of time considering that President Robert Mugabe was endorsed as the party’s candidate for the 2018 presidential elections a long time ago.

He said the ideal scenario was to start by restricting the lower structures before going to the national leadership. He said consultations would begin soon and from the feedback, they would draw the way forward.

Gift Kagweda from Manicaland said they had no problem with an extraordinary congress, but they would not allow it to be used as an ascendancy platform for the G40 faction.

Masvingo provincial war veterans leader Ignatius Murindi said the extraordinary congress was meant to push for personal interests.

“There is no need for that extraordinary congress. We will be going to ask the people on their views. That process is ongoing,” he said.

The chairpersons said they would be expecting new War Veterans minister Cain Mathema to maintain what his predecessor was doing, which is improving their welfare.

War veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa said there must be an elective congress before the 2018 elections so as to enable the party to elect a new Zanu PF president.