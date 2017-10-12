Video: I will be out soon, says jailed Gumbura

WATCH VIDEO: JAILED former RMG Independent End Time Message leader, Richard Martin Gumbura could not hide his joy on reuniting with his entire family, though limited and within the prison walls, as part of the recently-introduced prison family visits, where they had the opportunity to discuss various issues together for two days in the absence of the prison officers’ prying eyes.
g40
kanganwa wotoparidzira variko nekuti manje manje tinenge tana hangman
eliasha
Woti pfuura nekwasekuru Banda vakugadzirire guchu kana wabuda.