Tsvangirai faces defining moment

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai was released from hospital on Sunday and is expected in the country soon amid mounting calls for him to step down on health grounds, as well as reports that his family is “seriously” considering his future in politics.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Tsvangirai, who last year disclosed he was suffering from cancer of the colon, was last month airlifted to a top South African health facility after his health had deteriorated while attending an MDC Alliance meeting in Kadoma.

“Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been discharged from hospital.

“Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, spent nearly two weeks in a Johannesburg hospital,” television news channel, eNCA reported.

This is despite earlier claims that the MDC-T leader had been admitted for “routine medical check-ups”.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka was not available for comment, but party deputy president, Elias Mudzuri said his boss needed a rest.

“He is coming, but not today and not tomorrow.

“We will advise you when he is coming. I talked to him today and he is fine. He is out of danger and out of hospital,” Mudzuri said.

MDC-T sources said the former Prime Minister was expected later this week.

“He is expected this week, but there is growing concern on whether he will be able to carry on, given

the stress associated with an election campaign,” a source said.

“His family is seriously considering persuading him into retirement. It’s not easy but they are weighing the options.”

Another source claimed Tsvangirai’s family was being “pushed” by party hawks angling to succeed him.

“It’s not the family per se, but other senior leaders, who think it would be dangerous for them to confront Tsvangirai and tell him to step down.

“They are now coaxing the family to prevail on Tsvangirai to step down,” the source said.

MDC-T vice-president, Thokozani Khupe and others were reportedly jostling to succeed the former trade unionist.

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu described party members calling for Tsvangirai to step down as “saboteurs”.

“The MDC has one leader and that is Morgan Tsvangirai, he will be our presidential candidate next year.

“Anybody dreaming otherwise is as good as whistling in a graveyard. Their day of reckoning is coming,” he said.