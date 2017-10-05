Tsvangirai best foot forward – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which is embroiled in a bitter wrangle over its leader’s decision to join the MDC Alliance, has dug in, insisting that the ailing MDC-T president, Morgan Tsvangirai is Zimbabwe’s best chance to dislodge Zanu PF.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Party spokesperson, Jacob Mafume yesterday said in the face of trying to score cheap political points, some members of the opposition were now dragging Tsvangirai into the mud and giving Zanu PF’s presidential candidate, President Robert Mugabe an advantage.

“In trying to score points, some members of the opposition forget that Mugabe is the enemy. Tsvangirai is not the enemy. What has changed, I have changed. I have looked at our options, Tsvangirai is the best foot forward, we need others, but he shall be the arrow head, period,” he said.

In the face of critics calling on Tsvangirai to step down and PDP president Tendai Biti coming under fire from National People’s Party president, Joice Mujuru, Mafume said it made more sense to support Tsvangirai.

“We once worked with Tsvangirai, we have been together with him in the trenches trying to liberate suffering Zimbabweans, while Mujuru was in government fuelling the Zanu PF machinery supporting those who beat up and killed our people. If we can’t reconcile with Tsvangirai, how can we do that with Mujuru?” he said.

Mafume’s statements followed the release of pictures of the frail-looking Tsvangirai taking a rest in South Africa ahead of his expected return to Zimbabwe today.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka released the pictures on his Facebook page as the MDC Alliance appeared to have taken a knock after Tsvangirai was taken ill.

Calls for Tsvangirai to step down ahead of the potentially gruelling campaign for the 2018 general elections have been growing, although insiders fear it could be too late to change the face of the opposition less than eight months before the polls.