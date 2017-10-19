Toddler trapped in raging inferno, burnt to death

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD Mahusekwa toddler was on Monday burnt to death after he was trapped by a veld fire while in a vegetable garden.

Terrence Mapuranga, of Gotora Village under Chief Chihota, died in full view of the villagers who failed to rescue him. The toddler’s father Edson Mapuranga sustained serious burns as he unsuccessfully tried to rescue him.

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Mashonaland East province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza was not available for comment yesterday.

According to a reliable source, on the fateful day, at around 0800hrs, it is alleged that Angeline Gotora (53) of Gotora village was burning rubbish in a pit at her homestead when she failed to contain the fire which spread towards the Mapuranga family’s garden where the now-deceased was playing inside.

It is reported that villagers failed to put out the fire in an attempt to rescue the toddler. Terrence’s father made frantic efforts to rescue his son, but all was in vain.

The toddler was burnt to death while his father sustained burns all over his body.

Police in Mahusekwa attended the scene and conveyed the toddler’s body to the Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while his father was rushed to the same hospital where he was admitted.