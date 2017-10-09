Timely boost for Kariba-bound DeMbare

HARARE football giants, Dynamos have received a major boost ahead of their next away match to ZPC Kariba following the return of Carlos Rusere and vice-captain, Obey Mwerahari to training after weeks on the sidelines.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The return to fitness of the pair has excited Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa, as he prepares for the trip to Nyamhunga Stadium.

Mutasa said Rusere, who has missed a significant number of games for the Glamour Boys since he sustained injury in August, started light training last week and will be involved in intense sessions with the rest of the team as they prepare for the trick tie at Kariba.

The Dynamos gaffer also said Mwerahari, who was injured during the Harare derby against Caps United last month, had started training and could play a part against his former side.

“It’s positive news for us. We have Carlos Rusere back at training. He started light training last week. Obey also has started light training and tomorrow (today) both players will be heavily involved, as we prepare for the next match against ZPC Kariba. We will see how they will respond at training this week, but they should be available for selection,” he said.

Dynamos will be hoping for a win against a struggling ZPC Kariba to consolidate their lead at the top after opening a three-point lead with 56 points from 27 matches, while closest challengers, Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum are joint second on the league table.

Only seven matches are left before the curtain comes down on the soccer calendar this season.

In the last five matches, Dynamos have lost just once – the Harare derby against Caps United – drawn two and won the other two, including their last league match against Harare City.

With those results, Dynamos are now sensing blood and Mutasa hinted after the match against the Sunshine City Boys that they were gunning for the championship.

ZPC Kariba are struggling for form after a bright start under veteran coach, Sunday Chidzambwa. They are on seventh position on the league table, with 39 points. They have lost their last three matches against Chapungu and Ngezi Platinum. They had won against Harare City before losing against Bulawayo City and drawing against Tsholotsho.

Chidzambwa has already revealed he will leave the club at the end of the season.