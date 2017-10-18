Tarrus Riley show stirs regional interest

THE much-anticipated Tarrus Riley show set for October 28 at the Harare International Conference Centre has ignited interest from across the country’s borders, with inquiries from fans in neighbouring countries, according to the organisers.

BY ARTS REPORTER

A spokesperson for Entertainment Republic, who are organising the show, said this could be an opportunity to boost the country’s tourism.

“We were pleasantly surprised to receive enquiries from a Zambian-based media and arts consultant, who intends to bring possibly a busload of Zambian Tarrus Riley and local music fans to the show, and we are actually assisting them with logistics to attend the event and get the best out of their visit to the country,” he said.

The spokesperson said the fact that Tarrus Riley has brought such enthusiasm “means we can also start forging tourism-related synergies with our peers in the region”.

In the past, shows like the Human Rights Now! concert which featured Tracy Chapman, Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen and Youssou N’Dour at the National Sports Stadium in 1988 and Paul Simon’s epic Graceland Tour at Rufaro Stadium, alongside names such as the late Ray Phiri and Miriam Makeba in 1987 drew massive crowds from Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana and South Africa.

“Tarrus Riley’s show has also got the drawing power that is unique owing to the fact that it will be the biggest event of the weekend as the who’s who of the local music industry will also be in attendance and that is perhaps another reason why our Zambian counterparts, who appreciate Zimbabwean music, are coming,” Entertainment Republic said in a statement.

Apart from Tarrus Riley and the legendary saxophonist Dean Fraser and the Blak Soil Band, Jah Prayzah will lead the local charge alongside Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Killer T and Gary Tight.

“With the correct synergies we can make arts tourism great again and if this attempt goes smoothly as it seems poised to, then this will be the start of a beautiful resurgence of an important phenomenal cog in arts promotion in the region,” the spokesperson added.