Shabanie warn Caps

SHABANIE Mine are exuding confidence ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final showdown with Harare football giants, Caps United, with their coach, Takesure Chiragwi, describing it as a must-win encounter.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The asbestos miners, who were paired against the Green Machine in a draw conducted in Harare on Tuesday, have proven to be Caps United’s bogey side and most of their encounters have been feisty.

Their league meetings this season ended in draws and Chiragwi said his players playing against a big team like Caps United needed no extra incentive.

“Caps United are a big institution and playing against them is in itself extra motivation. The players are always motivated to be playing against Caps United.

We believe football is the same, we are playing in the same league, same competition and the only difference is in names. So we are determined to go further in this competition and we see this match as a must-win encounter,” he said.

The Shabanie Mine gaffer, however, acknowledged it would be a difficult match.

“It will be difficult though. Caps United are the champions, they have been playing in the Champions League. They are also playing well in the league and when you factor in that they are no longer in the race for the championship and have their eyes firmly on this tournament, you know you will be up against a tough opponent,” he said.

Shabanie have proved to be a tough nut to crack, especially against big teams, having beaten Highlanders before drawing against Dynamos recently.

In other quarter-final matches, Chapungu will face How Mine, while Black Rhinos will play Harare City.

Bulawayo City will face off with Yadah in the other quarter-final. This is after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ad-hoc committee awarded the abandoned Chibuku Super Cup first round match between Yadah and Chicken Inn a fortnight ago to the former on a 3-0 scoreline.

Chicken Inn FC were also fined $2 000 and banned from participating in the 2018 edition of the Chibuku Super Cup.

This is in accordance with article 7 of the Chibuku Super Cup rules and regulations.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final fixtures

Saturday: Chapungu v How Mine (Ascot), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Rufaro)

Sunday: Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)