Shabanie halt Gamecocks title procession

Chicken Inn’s hopes of claiming a second Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title were put on hold yesterday when they drew 1-all with a stubborn Shabanie Mine outfit at Maglas Stadium.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Shabanie Mine…….(0)(1)

Chicken Inn………..(1)(1)

The Gamecocks needed a win after posting three successive losses to Yadah Stars, Caps United and Highlanders, but the Chinda Boys put spirited second half display to deny Rahman Gumbo’s men the much-needed three points.

On the other hand, Shabanie needed a victory to increase their relegation survival chances.

Chicken Inn dominated the early exchanges, with veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu controlling play in the midfield.

Passmore Bernard opened the score sheet for the Gamecocks 33 minutes into the game, after a neat interchange of passes that involved Matawu and Darryl Nyandoro.

Shabanie Mine came from the break rejuvenated and equalised in the 62nd minute through skipper Farai Mupasiri from a free-kick just outside the box.

After the match, Gumbo fumed, saying the referee gave Shabanie an unnecessary free-kick.

“That was not a free-kick. The referee just favoured the home side. He wasn’t fair at all.

“We had played well throughout the game, but the referee let us down and it looks like the referee played for Shabanie. But we cannot do anything about that, we now focus on the next games,” he said.

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi praised his charges for the fighting spirit.

“The boys played well, and like I always say our play is hinged on fighting spirit. We did well in the second half where we got a goal,” he said.

“At the moment, the important thing is to collect points. We do not mind about the team we are playing because our priority is to collect points so that we get out of the relegation zone.”

Nyandoro almost doubled the score for Chicken Inn when he found space in the box, but his slow reaction gave the Shabanie rearguard time to recover, with his effort blocked by Nyasha Mpofu.

Nyandoro again failed to hit the nets when a cross from a corner kick picked him in the box, his header hitting the cross bar while Shabanie goalkeeper Petros Moyo remained rooted to the spot.

Shabanie got chances to double their advantage in the final quarter of the game, but their strike force failed to bury the chances.

Teams

Shabanie Mine: P Moyo, J Nyabinde, B Mukundu, A Dzumbunu (D Chivandire 58’), N Mpofu, T Mupumhu, F Mupasiri (W Mupasiri 80’), W Mapfumo, T Ajana (B Mtigo 87’), T Chimoyo, W Taderera

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga, T Goredema, M Jackson, C Matawu, B Nyahunzwi, C Samakweri (O Tarumbwa 66’), D Nyandoro (J Majika 75’), B Sibanda, C Dhuwa (B Juru 58’)