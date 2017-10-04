Senior citizen jailed 10 years for tampering with Zesa cables

A 60-YEAR-OLD Epworth man was yesterday slapped with the mandatory 10-year jail term after being convicted for tampering with Zesa Holdings’ apparatus when he cut an electricity line during a dispute with his neighbour.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Alson Shoko, who appeared before magistrate Nomsa Sabarauta, was represented by Gift Mtisi from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

According to the court papers, the complainant in the matter was Zesa Holdings, which was represented by Pamela Mutandwa.

Initially, when Shoko appeared in court, he pleaded not guilty to the charge, saying he was only being fixed by his enemies because he was an opposition political party supporter.

Allegations against Shoko were that on the morning of August 20, he was in the company of several other men when they went to Mutandwa’s residence and questioned her why her house was the only electrified property while theirs were not.

Mutandwa is said to have told Shoko and his accomplices to direct their questions to the responsible authority, which response angered Shoko and his accomplices.

The court heard Shoko then wore some gloves and cut the electric cable which was transmitting power from the main pole to Mutandwa’s house using an unknown object.

Mutandwa is said to have phoned Zesa and informed them about the incident and later proceeded to file a police report, leading to Shoko’s arrest.

Francisca Mukumbiri appeared for the State.