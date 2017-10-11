Professor Moyo nabbed over Chivayo fraud attempt

A SUSPECTED Kwekwe fraudster yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Dzumbira charged with registering an Econet line in Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director Aaron Nhepera’s name before allegedly pestering Wicknell Chivayo for entertainment money.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Professor Moyo denied the fraud charge and was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

It is the State’s case that on March 2, 2011, Moyo fraudulently secured an Econet line, and registered it using Itayi Kangarawa’s identification numbers. He allegedly later registered the same line with Ecocash in Nhepera’s name.

During the same period, Moyo allegedly bought another Econet line and registered it again in Kangarawa’s name, but registered the EcoCash account in the name of Ngoni Nyamasoka. On September 9 this year, Moyo phoned Chivayo and identified himself as Nhepera, asking for money to spend entertaining visitors over the weekend.

Moyo also phoned Chivayo using another line which he had registered in Nyamasoka’s name while posing as Nyamasoka from the President’s Office. Chivayo allegedly sought clarification from Nhepera, who confirmed that he was not aware of the false call and Chivayo reported the matter to the police, leading to Moyo’s arrest.

Benjamin Chikerema appeared for the State.