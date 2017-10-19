2017-10-19 newsday Pictures: Knorr marks World Food Day in Domboshawa - 8 hours ago Unilever’s largest global food brand Knorr, in partnership with Nhaka Foundation, marked World Food Day on Monday at Munyawiri Primary School in Domboshawa. Below are the pictures. Children receive food during the World Food Day celebrations Unilever Zimbabwe Managing Director Hilary Muzondiwa (left) and Goromonzi West MP Beatrice Nyamupinga (right) help distribute food to Munyawiri school children Muzondiwa delivers his speech Some of the people who attended the World Food Day commemorations in Domboshawa on Monday 1-Nhaka Foundation director Unopa Makanyanga delivering her speech to the gathered Munyawiri school children and parents Munyawiri primary school children enjoy their lunch at the World Food Day commemorations on Monday 1 Comment g40 October 19, 2017 at 6:58 pm tinotenda Reply Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
