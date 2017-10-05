Outcry over donkey abattoir setup

ANIMAL rights groups have said the setting up of a donkey abattoir is illegal and an act of cruelty to animals.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Bulawayo-based Battlefront Investment recently disclosed it was finalising the construction of $150 000 state-of-the-art donkey abattoir with a capacity to slaughter 70 animals per day.

The Veterinarians Animals Welfare, Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Lupane Development Trust and Aware Trust Zimbabwe, among others in a joint statement highlighted negative impact of the venture.

The groups said the current public health legislation dealing with abattoirs and the slaughter of animals in Zimbabwe (SI50 of 1995) only pertained to bovine, sheep, goats, rabbits, pigs, birds and game animals.

“There is no provision for equids, and, therefore, regulation of the slaughter of donkeys in terms of animal welfare would be impossible at present.

Apart from the donkeys destined for slaughter, the additional workload placed upon remaining donkeys could be yet another disastrous animal welfare issue. Environmental pollution with regards to disposal of carcasses also needs to be taken into consideration,” the groups said.

“The main driver in the donkey parts trade is demand for their skins, which are processed into a luxury tonic ejiao, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine for insomnia and impotence. It sells for the equivalent of R5 000 to 17 000 per kilogramme, depending on the product.”

According to the Donkey Sanctuary’s research, the population was now as low as three million and falling by about 30 000 per year, hence, an industry’s supply demand is forecast to reach 10 million skins per year for sustainability.

Zimbabwe has an estimated population of 150 000 donkeys, spread over the communal areas where they were an integral part of community life, said the statement.

“The proposed abattoir in Matabeleland has an ability to process 70 animals per day. If supply met demand, using 300 working days per year, the population of donkeys could be decreased by 21 000 per year. Donkeys are not suited as intensive production animals, since they have long gestation periods, high foal mortality, and slow foal development rates. Housed in unhabituated groups, donkeys suffer from a stress-induced condition called hyper-lipemia which can kill them,” the statement said.

“There currently is no ethically acceptable method of intensively farming donkeys, and the demand for the skins far exceeds the rate at which they can be produced.”

The conservationists said rural farmers may benefit from the short-term sale of their donkeys, but were unlikely to be aware of the long-term consequences of this trade while increasing donkey theft.