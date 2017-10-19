Nutty O courts Jamaican superstar

DANCEHALL chanter Nutty O, who is part of Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement (MTM), looks like he has learnt from the MTM boss after striking a collaboration deal with Jamaican songbird, Shauna “Etana” McKenzie.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Jah Prayzah had done several collaborations with foreign acts and Nutty O is following in his footsteps with the award-winning reggae songstress on a love track titled Do it Alone.

Nutty O’s manager Byron Kabaira told NewsDay yesterday that the collaboration presented a turning point in his career.

“Etana is actually a highly-recognised global superstar with a huge following and that is a huge advantage for Nutty O. The song has also been generally well-received by her fans, as seen from the feedback we are getting on social networks,” he said.

Kabaira said they were working on more international collaborations to put Nutty O’s music on the global map.

“We have an EP dropping at the end of this year with all his international collaborations which we are working on, largely with stars already making great marks on the African continent. Definitely Nutty is going to the top of the game soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nutty O said his desire was to produce high quality music that fans could relate with.

“My collaboration with Etana is a clear indication of what good music can do. Sometimes it’s not only about focusing on the hype (but) I wanted to use the right sound and produce good lyrics that people can relate to so that my music will always find its way through and for a ghetto youth like me who has been criticised by a lot of people this is a sign of a great start,” he said.

He said the song was produced by DJ Tamuka.