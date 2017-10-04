No access to servers – Zec

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has said it will not allow opposition political parties to access the biometric voters’ registration (BVR) servers because they are of high security and will be sealed out even from their staff.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Addressing political parties and other stakeholders in Harare, Zec chairperson Rita Makarau said the servers, which will have the central database system plus the automated fingerprint identification software (AFIS), will be sealed out.

“One of the concerns that we came across is the political parties that would want to have access to the servers where we are going to consolidate all the information that is going to come from the field, but because this is a security issue, they cannot be allowed access, even personnel from Zec will not be allowed access to the server,” she said.

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has insisted that all political players should be allowed to have information on where the servers that are yet to be procured will be kept and that they should also be allowed to inspect if they don’t come pre-loaded with data.

Makarau also said the national registration blitz would now be launched on October 10 and would last for 72 days before a provisional BVR will be gazetted.

“We received all the 2 600 kits ahead of schedule. As you might know, according to the contract we were supposed to receive the kits on October 12, but because they came early we have had to roll back our days,” she said.

Laxton Group of Companies delivered the last batch of 2 600 BVR kits which were cleared by customs last Friday and will now be deployed next week.