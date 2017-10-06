Ngezi have tough run-in: Mabvura

NGEZI Platinum Stars forward, Tichaona Mabvura has said his club face a tough Castle Lager Premier Soccer League run-in and matches against Dynamos, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum will determine whether they succeed or fail in their quest to win the title.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mabvura feels their upcoming matches against Dynamos, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum will have a huge bearing on the destiny of the championship.

“Matches against Dynamos, Chicken Inn and FC Platinum will determine our position at the end of the season,” he said. “It’s a very tight race, but we believe we can still win it. We have Chapungu and Bulawayo City in our next two matches and Dynamos will come to the Boabab next, then we will also face Chicken Inn and FC Platinum at some stage. If we manage to win these matches, I am sure we will be home and dry.

But that does not mean we have to treat the other teams lightly. It will be naïve for us to take for granted the other teams because they have varying ambitions, some teams are fighting to escape relegation, others are targeting top four, top eight, so it will not be easy. We have to equally prepare well for them, otherwise they can spoil things for us.”

Ngezi, who are out of the Chibuku Super Cup, will travel to Bulawayo in week 28 for a date with Bulawayo City, they then go to Ascot the following week to face Chapungu before hosting Dynamos at the Baobab. Ndiraya and his men will then travel to Bulawayo where they will take on Bantu Rovers. In week 32, they will be at home against Chicken Inn and then travel to Mandava to face FC Platinum and then round off the campaign with a home tie against Triangle.

Mabvura, who left for trials in South Africa with Ajax Cape Town, is expected to return towards the end of next week. He is one of their key players who have been consistent this season contributing eight goals and 14 assists with club leading scorer Terrence Dzukamanja on nine goals.

Ngezi Platinum — under the guidance of Tonderai Ndiraya — have punched above their weight to emerge a strong challenger for the championship.

Ngezi sit in second position on the log with 53 points, three behind leaders Dynamos, after 27 matches. They have won 16 matches, drawn five and lost six in the campaign so far.

Leaders Dynamos have won 17, drawn five and lost five, while FC Platinum, who have the same number of points as Ngezi, have won 14, drawn 11 and lost just twice.

Chicken Inn are in fourth place with 51 points, having won 16, drawn three and lost eight, but any of the four teams can lay their hands on the championship this term.