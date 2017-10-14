Ncube vows to crucify Bantu Rovers

HARARE City coach Philani Ncube says he has no sympathy for Bantu Rovers, who could become the first team to be relegated this season if they fail to get a result today.

BY HENRY MHARA

The two relegation-threatened teams clash at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon, but it is the visitors who have found themselves in a more precarious position following a forgettable season.

Bantu, basement of the league table for almost the entire season, could be relegated today if they fail to win.

They have 13 points and failure to win will mean they would only manage 31 points if they go on to win all their remaining six matches, which is hardly possible considering how they have fared so far.

But Ncube, whose side are also far from safety, said he has no compassion for Bantu who are set to make a return to Division One football after just one season in the top flight.

“It shouldn’t be my or Harare City problem if they get relegated. If we allow them to get the points and prolong their stay, it creates problems for us. If we want to enhance our chances of avoiding relegation, we have to make sure that they get relegated.

We need to get the result and worry less about how it will impact on the opposition,” Ncube said.

City are themselves embroiled in the relegation fight on 31 points, and the match against a struggling Rovers is a good opportunity for them to pick up points and avoid relegation.

Rovers appear to have given up on the relegation fight already and fielded a 15-year-old teenager a fortnight ago.

“We cannot afford to lose or to drop points because we are sitting on the edge of a razor. It’s not going to be an easy game, but it’s a must-win for us,” Ncube said.

“They have nothing to lose so we need to guard against complacency. Whether they will bring their Under-14 or Under-15s we need to treat them as a full-strength squad because they are Bantu Rovers. We need to score goals for us to get the three points. We need to defend and attack as a team for the entire match so the concentration should be very high throughout.”

Ncube will be without the injured forwards Malvin Gaki, Grey Kufandada, Jerry Chipangura and goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu for the match.