‘Music producers demand sex for tunes’

JOHANNESBURG — Emerging musician, Zanda Zakuza has lifted the lid on sexual predators within the music industry, who demand to sleep with artistes in exchange for work.

Zakuza (24), who is a vocalist on DJ Mdix’s hit song Umvulo, said she gave up some of her songs because producers she was working with demanded sexual favours before handing over the work.

“I gave up six songs to two producers because I am not like that,” she said.

Zakuza said she was grateful to have gone through that experience because she is now able to warn others.

“These things happen, just pray and follow your heart to your dreams,” she said.

She recently released her single Hamba, which talks about “trials and tribulations she had to face in the industry”.

“I am now working on a house album named after my mother Cynthia,” she said.

Her musical career started in 2014 in Durban.

“At that time, I was studying jazz and drama performance at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. I had to drop out as I was getting too busy,” she said.

—Sunday World