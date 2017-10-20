Mujuru denies midnight meetings to rejoin Zanu PF

THE National People’s Party (NPP) has dismissed reports on social media that its leader, Joice Mujuru, was negotiating with Zanu PF with the view to re-join the ruling party and fight in the corner of the G40 faction.

BY HAZVINEI MWANAKA

Mujuru’s party claimed the messages originated from Zanu PF, which feared the formation of a grant opposition coalition.

One of the social media messages, which has gone viral, reads: “Grace (Mugabe) sends the following ministers to Joice Mujuru, Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Webster Shamu and Patrick Zhuwao, so that she must re-join Zanu PF and come and fight [Vice-President] Emmerson Mnangagwa and the generals and other war veterans. The meeting was held midnight at Mujuru’s house. Saviour Kasukuwere called Didymus Mutasa on WhatsApp persuading him to re-join the party, but Mutasa refused. As for Mujuru, she said she needs sometime to think about it.”

But NPP spokesperson Jeffreyson Chitando said the message was timely sent on social media because they knew that MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai was back in the country and negotiations for the formation of a coalition would resume soon.

“Last night, I talked to Dr Mujuru and she was bitter about the message. There is not even a single meeting which has ever happened between the said members of the Zanu PF and Mujuru or any other members of the NPP leadership,” he said. Chitando vowed Mujuru would never return or hold any meetings with Zanu PF.

“Basically, Zanu PF’s agenda in trying to throw spanners into these negotiations,” he said.

“They know that NPP and Mujuru would like to talk to Tsvangirai to have a successful grand coalition, which is democratic, so that they will be able to liberate the people of Zimbabwe.”