Mthwakazi manifesto pushes devolution agenda

THE secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MPP) last week launched its 2018 election manifesto anchored on the need for devolution of power.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

MRP president, Mqondisi Moyo said the party’s manifesto is tailored towards pushing for the restoration of the state of Mthwakazi.

“The most important aspect about the MRP manifesto is that it gives practical programmes, commitments and actions on what is to be done by the MRP government that shall lead to the taking political power in all Mthwakazi regions in the 2018 general elections.

“MRP shall contest elections in order to win political power in Mthwakazi. We will use political power to restore the state of Mthwakazi as a separate country from Zimbabwe as was the case before colonialism by Unilateral Declaration of Independence and Zimbabwe,” Moyo said in his address to journalists at the Bulawayo Press Club on Thursday.

MPP was formed in January 2014 with the sole objective of restoring the Mthwakazi kingdom. The party will be contesting the country’s elections for the first time since it was launched three years ago.

Moyo has said the party will, however, only field candidates in Midlands, Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South. The party has already selected its candidates.

The 67-page MRP manifesto highlights a plethora of grievances against the government, emanating from the government’s perceived discrimination of the Matabeleland region.

“The land question is still not being addressed transparently and still not yet belongs to us, but continues to change from the hands of whites to Shona-speaking people at our expense,” the manifesto read.

The party also bemoaned the belittling of the role which former Zimbabwe People’s Revolution Army (ZPRA) ex-combatants played during the liberation struggle.

“ZPRA veterans are still neglected and their role in the armed struggle remains unrecognised. Mthwakazi people are still trapped in poverty and deprived of education, land and employment,” the document stated.