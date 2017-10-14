MSU narrowly misses world Enactus glory

The Midlands State University (MSU), which represented Zimbabwe at the Enactus World Cup in London recently, came close to winning the prestigious competition, only to lose to the eventual champions India in the semi-finals.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Enactus is a global entrepreneurship competition that attracts university and college students from 36 different countries, with MSU making it to the semi-finals after outsmarting Australia, Korea, Morocco and Tajikistan in the first round.

After presenting their captivating entrepreneurial projects that included a low-cost environmentally-friendly vertical garden for vegetables and a thermostatic Tsapo bag that uses granulated kaylites, fortune denied them favour as they lost to India, who were later crowned champions.

Despite the failure to bring the trophy home, Tatenda Zuze, the MSU Enactus team president, was chosen as global goal ambassador, representing Sustainable Development Goal 11 — Sustainable Cities & Communities.

MSU was further rewarded with Wilford Mwanza being selected to be the World Cup Global Alumni of the Year under 30, making Zimbabwe the first country to receive this award in Enactus history.

MSU’s success in championing entrepreneurial projects consolidates the government’s commitment to nature science and technical innovation within the country’s educational sector in a bid to revive the struggling economy.