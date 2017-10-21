Misa slams NewsDay scribe attack

THE Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe has called on the government to reiterate its position on media freedom in the wake of an unprovoked attack on NewsDay senior reporter Richard Chidza by Zanu PF zealots on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, Misa said Zimbabwe’s Constitution guarantees media freedom as well as the protection of journalists in the line of duty.

“Politicians should not lightly interfere with journalistic enterprise for self-serving reasons of political expediency and should approach the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe for redress if they have grievances or complaints that are content related,” said the organisation.

“We call upon the Zimbabwe Republic Police to be vigilant in dealing with elements that harass the media without fear or favour,” Misa said.

Chidza, was harassed, manhandled, heckled and assaulted by rogue Zanu PF youths on Thursday after a youth league Press conference, over a story he wrote regarding a fall-out within the youth league leadership structure while they were visiting Russia last week.

— Staff Reporter