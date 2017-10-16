Mhere serenades Mabvuku

GOSPEL artiste Mathias Mhere on Saturday put up a sterling performance at Great Harvest Ministries International and left the audience asking for more.

The event was meant to celebrate church leader Tawanda Bondera and his wife Brenda’s joint birthday celebrations.

Mhere’s performance captivated many, as passersby and residents came in hordes to see the musician free of charge.

Mhere played popular songs including Double Double and Favour much to the delight of the audience.

Bondera donated foodstuffs and stationery worth thousands of dollars to 50 vulnerable children, the elderly and handicapped.

Bondera said the ministry’s charity arm, Hand Of Love Foundation, was meant to cater for the needs of the poor and marginalised members of the society.

”I founded the organisation in 2012 to assist the less-privileged, the elderly and the handicapped through donations,” he said.

“This is not going to end here as we are also planning another function to give out Christmas presents to the less-privileged.”

Notable figures who attended the event include the chief executive officer of the Affirmative Action Group Chamu Chiwanza and some representatives from the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe.