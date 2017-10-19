Marondera municipality offers 50% discount to ratepayers

IN a bid to increase revenue inflow, the Municipality of Marondera is offering a 50% discount to all ratepayers who clear their debts before December 31.

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

In a notice issued recently by town clerk Josiah Musuwo, the municipality called on all ratepayers to take advantage of the promotion which is meant to boost the coffers of the cash-strapped Zanu PF-led council.

According to the notice, fully-paid ratepayers were being offered a 10% discount of up to 12 months.

“Notice is hereby issued to all ratepayers of Marondera Municipality to pay and clear their services bills and receive an immediate 50% discount benefit. Take note: Only those who pay or arrange to clear their balances on or before 31 December get the 50% discount.

“All ratepayers maintaining on current and fully paid are offered an immediate 10% discount for up to August 2018,” read the notice.

However, residents were reluctant to pay bills as they are anticipating that government will effect another cancellation of debts as the nation moves towards the 2018 harmonised elections.

Council is reportedly owed $5 million by residents.

In 2013, just before the elections, the then Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo ordered all local authorities to write off all water and utility debts owed by residents, a move that was described as a campaign gimmick.

The cancellation of debts resulted in many local authorities losing a lot of revenue that resulted in a worsening service delivery situation.