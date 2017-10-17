Mapeza heaps praise on Dube

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has praised Mkhokeli Dube’s commitment and hard work after the striker opened his goal account for the club since he joined the club in July.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

He scored the equaliser against Highlanders before Ali Sadiki grabbed the winner at Barbourfields on Sunday as the platinum miners enhanced their chances of winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

Asked to comment on the impact that Dube and another veteran striker, Takesure Chinyama, had made since they joined, Mapeza said he was not worried that the two were not scoring much.

“I will not talk much about Mkhokheli (Dube). He is a true and great professional. He has not been scoring of late, but he is a fantastic player. He does not fight with anybody, he listens. You saw when he scored and he came to me and gave me a hug. I am not worried about him not scoring, but I am happy with his commitment, he is a brilliant player,” Mapeza said.

Dube (34) arrived at FC Platinum in swap deal with Ishmael Wadi who has also been a hit for Bulawayo City.

He scored two goals for Bulawayo City before the switch.

Dube left Highlanders in 2004 for the United States where he played college football featuring in the US Major League Soccer for New England Revolution, and made a brief stay at Chicago Fire before returning to Africa.

He played for South Africa’s AmaZulu in 2012 before moving to Chicken Inn and then Bulawayo City.

He combined well with Brett Amidu upfront against his former club Highlanders.

Mapeza took the opportunity to explain Amidu’s role at the club.

“Amidu plays well. Sometimes people don’t know what will be happening in our camp. Some people will say Brett went to FC Platinum, he is finished, but it is not like that. We have got a different game plan for each and every game. Sometimes we need players who have pace. It differs with the game. Today (Sunday) he (Amidu) was superb, he was fantastic,” Mapeza said.

Chinyama came in from the bench in the second half for Hamadzashe Moyo.

Mapeza is eyeing his second league title having won it with Monomotapa in 2008.

FC Platinum’s next assignment is a derby against Shabanie Mine at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

Mapeza’s side can ill-afford any slip-ups, but will find it hard against a side trying to steer away from the relegation zone.