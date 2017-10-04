Man kills sister over boyfriend

Police in Murewa are looking for a man who allegedly killed his sister on Sunday after finding her in the company of her boyfriend.

By Jairos Saunyama

Tichaona Kambarami (27), of Kambarami Village, under Chief Mangwende, fatally struck his sister Letti (40) with a wooden log before fleeing from the scene.

Efforts to get a comment from police in Mashonaland East were fruitless yesterday.

However, according to a reliable source, on October 1, the suspect went to his sister’s homestead and found her in the company of her boyfriend Kindness Mhosva (33) of Chiweshe Village. It is alleged that he then took a wooden log intending to assault Mhosva who managed to escape from the homestead.

Letti confronted her brother over his behaviour, but this did not go well with him and he struck his sister on the head using the log.

Letti died on the spot before Tichaona fled from the scene.

The matter was reported at Murewa Police Station by Fungai Kambarami before the deceased’s body was conveyed to Murewa District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.